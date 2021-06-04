Watch: Gordon Hughes speaks about the challenges of Covid and the new way they do business

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents in Ballinamore never really closed doors during the pandemic, but they did have to shut their offices, organise staff working form home and take on new technology.

With more people wanting to move home to Leitrim to buy and rent the staff of Gordon Hughes have been busy and have had to change the way they work. Communicating with clients and buyers, organising online auctions and bids and closing sales has changed "for the better" according to Mr Hughes.

He is delighted that they will get to meet with more prospective clients now restrictions are easing but the covid pandemic did help them to progress technology.

Check out www.ghproperty.com for more information.