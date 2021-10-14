Watch: Ballinamore town erupts in colour for Sean O'Heslins

In case you didn't know Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins are in TWO County Finals this weekend!
The Senior Men's team take on the mighty Mohill, but the Ceannabo men will be out to quinch a serious thirst, they have not lifted the Feangh Cup since 1989.
The Ladies will play St Joseph's in Cloone on Saturday in the senior Ladies County Final.
The town and surrounding areas are erupting in green and gold and pride in support of their two Ballinamore teams.
The countdown is on - can they bring home the double?!
