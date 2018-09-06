Watch | Deputy Martin Kenny hits out at "corrupt political system" following closure of Post Offices

Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny this week adressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Communications in which he addressed Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten with regard the recent Post Office closures.

Deputy Kenny referred to the fact that the Post Office in his own parish, Aughavas, faces closure stating, "When someone retires it shouldn't mean the service retires and that is what is happening.

"In many parts of this country when somebody gets sick or goes on maternity leave, the service goes sick or goes on maternity leave and that is our experience."

Directing his frustration at the Fine Gael led Government and the previous Fianna Fail Government Deputy Kenny added, "When you get round the cabinet table it seems there is this corrupt political system that is in place and it is destroying the country.

"It is particularly acute in rural areas and in places where people need services most. It is a corrupt political system which you inherited from Fianna Fail which closed hundreds of Post Offices in the past which has started all this rot and it is continuing."

Deputy Kenny inisted it is essential for these services to be maintained in order for rural Ireland to survive and thrive.

"People talk about whether it is viable or not. Is it viable that we should have a heath service at all? Is it sustainable that we should have a health service. Are people eligible or are they concessionary as to whether or not they should be allowed to live and be active citizens in their own communities. These are the questions that are being put back to us. Is that the kind of Ireland that we want?"

Do we want an Ireland where people are going to have to make choices like that - if they live in a particular part of the country where they don't have services well tough luck, there you are ... what about it?

"That's not the Ireland that I want to live in or the vast majority of ordinary people want to live. They want to live an Ireland where the Government delivers for them, delivers services for them, stands up for them.

"Minister, your Government is not standing up for people and that is the experience."

