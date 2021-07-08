Video: Take a look at the beautiful new shrine in St Patrick's Church Drumshanbo

Have you seen the beuatiful devotional shrine at St Patrick's Church Drumshanbo?
This fully integrated devotional shrine was designed for St Patrick's Church by pining the design around the beautiful statues.
Integrated LED lighting illuminates the statue even when there are no candles lite creating both a focal point that is not only eye catching, but warm and inviting. Integrated candle storage within the unit is also illuminated to draw the attention to the location of the candles. A built in safe for donations is fronted by engraved brass.
This devotional shrine by ICS was fully manufactured in house by skilled Leitrim craftsmen.
