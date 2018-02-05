WATCH: Did this French player sum up the feelings of an entire country after Johnny Sexton's late drop goal

After Ireland snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Paris thanks to a late Johnny Sexton drop goal, Ireland celebrated wildly before going to commiserate with the French players.

When Sexton went to shake hands, one French player appears to sum up the feelings of an entire country. We think we know what he said but read his lips for yourself.... We can't really write it down.....

Ireland won 15-13 thanks to the dramatic late drop goal and keep their hopes of a Grand Slam alive this year.