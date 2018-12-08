Watch: Women in Business event in Lough Rynn Hotel on December 10
A Women in Business networking event is association with Leitrim/ Longford and Westmeath and Women Entrepreneurs is being held in Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill on Monday, December 10 from 6-8pm.
Guest speaker is Dr Niamh Shaw, who recently appeared on The Late Late Show and the event will include facilitated wortkshops by Nancy Ward.
A presentation on the Wise Project will be made by Orla Casey.
A season buffet will be served.
To book your place, book at www.localenterprise/leitrim
