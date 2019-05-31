Watch | Tommy Bowe visits Leitrim to find out what GAA means to the people of the county

Former Ireland international Tommy Bowe was in Carrick-on-Shannon recently to film the latest episode of the eir tv online series - That One Day.

Throughout the summer Tommy Bowe will be all over Ireland & beyond to find out what 'That One Day' means to inter-county footballers and supporters.

The short video is beautifully shot and features drone footage of Tommy Bowe on the hallowed turf of Avantcard Paicr Sean MacDiarmada saying: "Many years have passed since that historic day in 1994 but the hope has never faded. Having the smallest population in Ireland gives the people of Leitrim a special bond, passion for football and pride in the jersey are at the very heart of this tight knit community."

During his visit to Leitrim Tommy got the thoughts of Seamus O'Rourke, Emlyn Mulligan, Tommy Moran, Seamus Quinn and other local people you may recognise.

