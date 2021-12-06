Video: Today marks 100 years since igning of Irish Anglo Treaty

A new exhbition is on display from today at Dublin Castle. It is presented by the National Archives in partnership with the Royal Irish Academy and the National Library of Ireland, with records from the collections of the Military Archives and University College Dublin.
Today marks 100 years since the signing of the Irish Anglo Treaty in London - there is no big fanfare, no massive celebrations or events being held to mark this important date in Irish history. A few smaller exhbitions are being held in Dublin.
The exhibition at Dublin Castle will be the first time the Anglo-Irish Treaty 1921 goes on public display for the first time in 100 years. Admission to the exhibition is free. Book online at www.nationalarchives.ie
An Post has unveiled new stamps which mark the centenary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty. The stamps are the latest in a series marking Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries.
