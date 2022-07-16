Watch: Drumshanbo musician launches new CD at Joe Mooney Summer School

Gian Castello will launch his new CD 'The Mist Covered Mountains of Home' during the Joe Mooney Summer School at Drumshanbo Library on Tuesday, July 19 at 2pm.
The great piper Padraig McGovern who has recorded some tunes in the CD with his uilleann pipes will be present at the launch.
Gian Castello studied Irish flute with various Irish teachers John Lee, Donegal, and legendary Micho Russell, Clare.
He has produced four concept albums "Merlin the Enchanter", "Taliesin", "The Secret Kingdoms", "Rama, the primordial Druid"), one CD "The Stone in the Field" with the English harper Steve Haggerty and "To Drive the Cold Winter Away."
The album has 14 unique tracks and you can purchase it at: https://giancastello.bandcamp.com/album/the-mist-covered-mountains-of-home
