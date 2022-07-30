Watch: Famine, wealth, murder and more at Strokestown Park

One of the biggest attractions of the region is the newly renovated National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park in Co Roscommon.

The museum holds the largest Irish Famine archive of documents and these are now presented in a beautiful multi-media interpretive centre following a €5million investment.



The story of the Famine is not an easy one to tell, it is dark, chilling and intense; but the museum presents the parallel lives of landlord and tenant and allows you to first understand and then experience how these two classes collided and changed the course of Ireland's history forever.

Here, you experience the Famine through the voices of those who lived and died at that time and even though the subject is gloomy it can be understood and enjoyed by all members of the family, young and old.



Some of the archives from this era are a little mind blowing such as eviction letters to tenants during the famine and the amazing Cloonaree petition from farming families in August 1846 pleading for mercy, for help and support from landlords as families struggled to survive.

You can investigate the gun which is believed to have been used to assassinate Strokestown landlord Major Denis Mahon in November 1847. He was the first landlord to be assassinated during the Famine and you can listen to the stories of those accused of his murder and make up your mind who you think was responsible.



The museum brings you on the journey of emigration ships that left for America and Canada, you can read and hear about those who survived and the many who did not make the journey to the new world.

The Famine Museum is just one part of the experience at Strokestown Park, those looking for an all inclusive family day will be happy to hear you can spend entire hours here.

The palatial Strokestown House will re-open this month following conservation works, and there is also a number of gardens and woodland walks to enjoy. You can learn about biodiversity projects on the grounds, children can look out for different animals and plants and enjoy forest bathing as well as maybe catch a game of croquet on the lawns.



The new Woodland Café uses fruits and herbs from the gardens in delicious recipes that will keep everyone fuelled.

Strokestown Park, managed by Mohill man John O'Driscoll is open all year round with events and activities for all.

Uncover its secrets and immerse yourself in history with just a short drive to Strokestown!

Family tickets are €35, booking and information at www.strokestownpark.ie