Search

04 Nov 2022

Video: The Shed Distillery celebrates winning Gold for Ireland at top international awards

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

04 Nov 2022 3:43 PM

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has won the International Spirit Brand of the Year at the prestigious 2022 Wine Enthusiast Star Awards.  

The Leitrim brand defied the odds, competing against some of the biggest spirit brands in the world and was the only Irish brand and one of just two European distilleries make the shortlist.   

The Shed Distillery was also the only  fully family-owned company in the running , competing against Dwayne the Rock Johnson’s  Teremana Tequila, Brown Foreman’s  Woodford Reserve and Sazerac Buffalo Trace representing the USA and Moët Hennessy‘s Ardbeg representing Scotland The win was announced live on screen from the US on Thursday (November 3rd) to over 80 staff and local supporters gathered at The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

The annual Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards are regarded as a global industry benchmark.  Winners will be honoured at a Black-tie gala in January 2023 in San Francisco. 

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has become one of the great success stories of Irish business in recent years. Only launched in summer 2016, it is the first-ever brand from The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, and in the course of just a few short years, it has become a remarkable global success.

Now selling in over 80 countries from London to New York, Sydney to Capetown,  it is one of the fastest growing super-premium gin brands in the world.

With listings in prestigious venues including Disney, Cunard, Target in the US to Selfridges in the UK and listed in prestigious venues including the George V in Paris, Claridges London, The Four Seasons New York and Ashford Castle Estate in Mayo, Ireland.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media