WATCH: Five ways to wellbeing

The Five Ways to Wellbeing are simple actions to practice each day to maintain or improve our mental health and wellbeing. The New Economics Foundation developed the set of evidence-based actions in 2008. The project examined research from across the world on proven actions that can help us to feel good and function well.

Small improvements in wellbeing can increase our ability to lead a more fulfilling life.

Each action in the Five Ways to Wellbeing can make a positive difference to your life.

The Five Ways to Wellbeing are free and easy to incorporate into your life.

You are probably doing some of these actions already without being aware of it.

To get the most from the Five Ways to Wellbeing, try to combine all of them on a daily basis.

Watch the accompanying video from Mental Health Ireland for more information.

What is Wellbeing?



Wellbeing is feeling good about yourself, the world around you and functioning well in everyday life, most of the time. Being resilient and coping with the normal stresses of life is also an important attribute of wellbeing.



There are many things that can influence your wellbeing. These include exercise, diet, sense of belonging, relationships, career, self-care, spirituality, money, where we live, and sense of purpose.



Wellbeing is much broader than simply how happy you are. It also includes how satisfied you are with your life, your sense of purpose, and how in control you feel.