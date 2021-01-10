Watch: Leitrim family in new Aldi TV Advert

The Meldums family from Bornacoola feature as the Shop and spend family on the new Aldi advertising campaign.

Professional chefs Aisling and Vincent (Vino), and their children Nyah and Mahon take on the aldi shopping challenge. This enthusiastic family from Leitrim have many loves - cooking, nutrition, going to the gym and growing their own veg.

Over four weeks they saved €479.

