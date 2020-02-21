Coillte and the Tree Council are urging people in Co Leitrim to register events for National Tree Week 2020

Coillte is again partnering with the Tree Council of Ireland for National Tree Week 2020 a partnership that has successfully been in place since 1989. National Tree Week 2020 will take place from Saturday, March 21 to Friday, March 27 and this year’s theme is “Healthy Trees Healthy Planet”. The theme this year is to promote tree health and the important role trees play in protecting our planet by taking on climate change and providing natural renewable resources. It also references the health benefits, both physical and mental health that trees and forests provide.

Trees will be available for collection across the country through local County Councils and the number of trees available in County Leitrim will be based on demand. Coillte are urging all schools, companies and community groups to register their events here to ensure they get the number of trees they want.

Coillte will look to donate 30,000 native tree saplings during National Tree Week 2020 such as; oak, birch, alder, and willow in coordination with the Tree Council of Ireland.

Pat Neville, Communications Manager for Coillte, said; “We’re extremely proud to be continuing our partnership with the Tree Council of Ireland for what we hope will be the best Tree Week yet! National Tree Week reminds us of all the benefits of trees and helps bring attention to climate change issues, and the positive role trees play in our communities. We are encouraging everyone in County Leitrim to register their events and use the campaign hashtag #TreeWeek2020 to promote their events”

National Tree Week 2020 is also on message with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation who has declared the year 2020 the International Year Plant Health. National Tree Week 2020 supports this theme by striving to raise awareness about protecting plant and tree health while protecting the environment, and boosting economic development, as the Irish forestry sector supports 12,000 rural based jobs in Ireland and contributes approximately €2.3 billion to the economy every year.

Coillte has supported National Tree Week since 1989, providing over half a million trees to the annual campaign.

President of the National Tree Council, Joseph McConville, said;“National Tree Week provides the ideal opportunity for local groups to get together and make a lasting difference in their communities. Last year we saw over 300 events take place around the country and we’d love to see more parents and teachers get involved and educate their children about trees and the diverse role they play in rural and urban environments.”

As the week draws closer you will find a list of all registered events in County Leitrim on the Tree Council of Ireland’s website. There will be tree planting and educational events taking place across the country, where the public can find out what trees do for our environment, which trees suit the Irish ecosystem and how you can ensure your tree stays healthy throughout the whole year.

To learn more information about National Tree Week 2020, please visit www.treecouncil.ie or www.coillte.ie for further details.

If you’re a planting a tree during National Tree week, please be sure to tag @3council @coilltenews and use the campaign hashtag #TreeWeek2020 and follow us on social media for updates about National Tree Week 2020.