Watch: CharlieMcGettigan concert for Leitrim #KeepWell campaign

Looking for some entertainment during lockdown?

Eurosinger and Drumshanbo entertainer, singer and songwriter and great storyteller Charlie McGettigan is supporting Leitrim County Council’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign by producing six 30 minute concerts.

The #KeepWell campaign which aims to support people and communities to mind their physical and mental health.

The concerts are produced by Drumshanbo and The Vibe's Leo Logan and are shot in The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo.

Watch the first episode here - we are already looking forward to the next intallment!

