24/09/2021

Video: Leitrim HSE staff commended for outstanding work since the outbreak of COVID-19

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) will publish a series of videos thanking all staff for their outstanding work since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six videos in total were filmed in HSE Community Services across Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo, showing staff going above and beyond in their duties since the start of the pandemic.

The concept was envisaged by the Executive Management Team who wanted to reflect their appreciation of all the efforts CHO 1 staff have gone to, to adapt to new ways of delivering services as well as delivering existing services against all odds.

The first video which was released today with a message from Chief Officer, CHO 1, Mr John Hayes.  Speaking to staff in the video he said “You brought calm to chaos, reassurance to those scared and comfort to the sick. Every single one of you played a role in making the lives of those people across the CHO 1 area better in an unprecedented situation and for this, I will never be able to express my gratitude completely.”

From Monday September 27, each Head of Service across CHO 1 will publish their video to their own staff, one each day until October 1.

These include messages from Ms Edel Quinn, Head of Service, Disabilities, Mr Frank Morrison, Head of Service, Older Persons, Mr Dermot Monaghan, Head of Service, Primary Care, Ms Cara O’Neill, Head of Service, Health and Wellbeing and Mr Leo Kinsella, Head of Service, Mental Health.

Each video is unique and features staff from the relevant service. It is about the staff and for the staff.

The videos will broadcast via CHO1 Comms YouTube channel which can be accessed at CHO1Comms - YouTube

 

