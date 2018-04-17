High praise for Leitrim vlogger as he documents life on the road following Sligo Rovers

There has been plenty of praise for Leitrim's Ralph McKeown who has documented and uploaded his experiences following Sligo Rovers as they made the journey to Limerick for last Saturday's SSE Airtricity League match against Limerick FC.

The vlog documents Ralph's day on the road with his father and he certainly picked a great day to start his vlogging career as he witnessed Rovers register a 2-1 away win.

As well as giving his insights on the game, Ralph also offers practical advice on important matters such as where to eat close to the ground and he also captured the great scenes of celebration when the full-time whistle sounded.

Ralph is hoping to make it to as many away games as possible over the course of the season to document his experiences and Rovers' fortunes on the road.

Rovers stalwart Raffaele Cretaro was among those who praised Ralph for his video commenting, "Shows the support we have great coverage for the league, young lads supporting league of Ireland see ye later in cork, up the rovers."

Shows the support we have great coverage for the league, young lads supporting league of Ireland see ye later in cork, up the rovers ⚪️ https://t.co/GDv3XyWEPa — Raff Cretaro (@RaffCretaro) April 17, 2018

Read Also:

Video | Rhys McCabe's goal from inside his own half helps Sligo Rovers return to winning ways in Limerick