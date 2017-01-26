Deaths in the Leitrim area - January 26, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Martina O'Brien (nee O'Connor), Kerlagh, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Corglass, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Donal, mother Julie-Ann, sisters and brothers John (Drumshambo), Joseph (Ballinaglera), Mary Goodman (Newry, Co. Down), Noel (Mornington, Co. Meath), Carmel Cuffe (Ballintubber), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Rest in peace. Reposing at her home in Kerlagh, Kilglass on Thursday, January 26, from 5pm to 10pm, house private there after. Funeral Mass Friday, January 27, at 12 noon in St Anne's Church, Slatta, burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery.





Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Reilly, Bernard, Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Died January 25th, peacefully, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy), dear father of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Waikenshaw (Kent), Phyllis (Dublin) and Patricia Nolan (Newcastle West), daughters-in-law Nóirín, Martina, sons-in-law, Aidan, Gerry and Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his daughter Marie’s residence, Keelagh, today, Thursday 26th January from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Friday, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan.

Phillip O'Reilly, Gortaquil, Belturbet, Co Cavan



January 25th 2017 peacefully at St. Christopher's, Cavan. Predeceased by his brothers Willie, Patrick & sister Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Rosaleen Flood (Greagrahan) Betty Hegarty (Kells), Kathleen Mc Groarty & Marie Devlin (New York), brothers-in-law,sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace Reposing at the residence of his sister Rosaleen Flood, Greagrahan from 12pm until 5pm today, Thursday. Removal this evening arriving at St. Mary's Church, Staghall at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Kilnavart. Family flowers only. Donations-in-lieu to St. Christopher's, Cavan.

Anna McGowan, Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Anna McGowan, Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass this morning, Thursday g at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad

John McDermott, Lissinagroagh, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

John McDermott, Lissinagroagh, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017. Removal today, Thursday morning to arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton. Family time on Thursday morning, please.

May Sirle, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

May Sirle (nee Reynolds), Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Monday, January 23, 2017 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the Nurses and Staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Tommy and Kathy, grandsons Stephen and David, sisters Mona Foley (Kilmore) and Margaret (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Thursday from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday evening January 31st to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Margaret Errity, Lucan, Co. Dublin / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Margaret Errity (nee Bradshaw), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Monday, January 23rd, 2017, (suddenly) at home. Much loved wife of Gabriel, wonderful mother of David and Gillian and sister of John, Edmund and the late Albert and Aubrey. Greatly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many close friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Leixlip on Friday morning arriving for Service at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Ethna Rushe, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon / Palmerstown, Dublin

Ethna Rushe, formerly Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon / Palmerstown, Dublin, peacefully, on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017, in the loving care of all the staff of St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, Kathleen Dalton, Strokestown, brother P.J., Birmingham, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Thursday, January 26th, to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon of Jack Glynn, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Unit, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.