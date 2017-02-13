Leitrim deaths - Monday, February 13

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Sunday, February 12th 2017, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Jo, sons Gerard and Oliver, daughter in law Fiona, grandchildren Dylan, Machaela and Kasey, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon this Monday evening from 4pm to 5.30 pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 7pm. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by interment in Gortletteragh cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. House Private Please.

Thomas Francis (Sonnie) Clinton, Tullycooley, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Killavoggy today, Monday, at 11am and burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Terry Hyatt, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh



Terry Hyatt, 34 Cashel Road, Scribbagh, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, on Monday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will leave Cashel Cross on Tuesday at 12.30pm to arrive at Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, for cremation at 2pm. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. House strictly private please.

Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet, Co. Cavan / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, Cavan. Predeceased by her brothers Farrell and Sean. Sadly missed by her sisters Ena Dodds (England), Mary Byrne, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and brother Seamus Molloy. Funeral Mass today, Monday, at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, with burial afterward in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim to arrive at 1 o' clock approximately.

Cecil Dolan, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Co. Kerry / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Cecil Dolan, Colliswood, Killeen, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on 10th February 2017, peacefully. Beloved husband of Sheila and dear father of Mark, Patrick, Ann, Michael and Carl. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, sisters Joyce & Audrey, daughters-in-law Cliodna, Sue & Vanessa, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm with removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please.

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan and late of Basingstoke, England. Son of the late James and Mary Murphy and brother of the late James. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary, John, Katie, Ellie, Frances, Tommie, Bridge, Rose, Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive on Monday at 7pm to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar (via Mill Road). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.