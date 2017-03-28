Leitrim deaths- evening update, March 28, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Pat Ferguson, Straduffy, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The Death has occurred of Pat Ferguson Straduffy Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim peacefully at University Hospital Sligo. Removal today Tuesday, March 28 to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 29th at 11am. Burial afterwards to Rossinver Cemetery.

Maureen Deneny (née Byrne) Co Mayo / Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in her family home. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Pa). Deeply regretted by her son Seamus, daughters Mary & Cathy, daughter-in-law Katherine, son-in-law John Mullarkey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. Reposing in Gavin's Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis today Tuesday, March 28 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Cloonfad. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 29th at 11am with the funeral proceeding to Ballyhaunis Cemetery.