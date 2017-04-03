Leitrim deaths - April 3, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sadie McCadden, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Sadie McCadden, 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, County Donegal, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, County Roscommon, at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 1st April. Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 12 noon funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Vincent McPartlan, Sussex, England and late of Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at his home on Monday, 27th March. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary McBrien, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McBrien (nee Prior), Aughalough, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and formerly of Aughawillan, Co Leitrim on Sunday, 2nd April, 2017, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons Seamus, Peter, Ray, Noel (New York), Fintan and daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Theresa, Colette and Kathleen (New York), Mary's fiancé James, grandchildren Joey, Darragh, Amy, Molly, Meagan and Danny, brother Patsy (Aughawillan), sister Roseann (Summerhill, Co Meath), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at her son Fintan and daughter-in-law Theresa's residence, Aughalough, Aughavas, Co Leitrim today Monday (3rd April) from 12pm-3pm. House private thereafter please. Removal to St Joseph's Church Aughavas on Monday evening arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (4th April) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Please be advised there will be a one way traffic system in operation via Aughavas Community Centre.

Frank McCann, Stepaside, Co Dublin / Belturbet, Co Cavan

Beloved husband to his adored wife Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving children, Garry and Maria, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Emily and Jessica, brothers Tony, Seamus, Desmond and Fintan, sister, Marie, extended family and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock, on Monday, April 3 from 5-8pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St Mary's Church, Sandyford, for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral proceeding thereafter to Kilternan Cemetery.

Maureen Hynes, (née O'Donnell), Clonskeagh, Dublin / Arva, Co Cavan

Peacefully in Clonskeagh Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her cherished children Máire, Anne, Niamh, Roger and Patricia, brother Seamus, her adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends. Removal on Monday evening, April 3 to the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 4th at 10 am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Vincent McVeigh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Vincent McVeigh, known as Vinny, of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcoon, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sligo. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Monday 3rd from 2pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 4th at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Eithne Cawley (née Kenny), Hill Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

In the loving care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Loving mother of Michelle, Mel and Mark. Deeply regretted by her sisters in law Eileen and Mary Kenny, daughters in law Emer and Sheena, grandchildren Aoife, Gráinne, Niamh, Róisìn, Micheál and Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Monday 3rd, from 2-5pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 4th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.