Leitrim deaths - November 6, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Misha (Micele) Arandelovic, Corrachole, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Formerly of Leskovac, Serbia. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie (nee Fox), his daughters Niamh and Lorraine and son Anton, his sister, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Interrment in Leskovac, Serbia on Tuesday, November 7 following Mass of Christian Burial.

Janet Louise Fahy, The Corner house,Killegar, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully Surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed By Her Husband Tony children Liam and Iona her family Circle and Friends. Resting at Lakelands Funeral home Dublin Road Cavan today, Monday from 11am until 1pm with removal to arrive at Killegar Parish church for Funeral service at 2pm burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.Family flowers only donations if so desired to Oncology unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. House Private Please.

Pauline Bourke (née Murphy), Kintogher, Sligo Town, Co Sligo / Bundoran, Co Donegal

Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Dearly loved wife of Donal, mother of Paul, Richard and Martin and sister of Winnie, Peter, Charlie, Dympna, Daphne and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, in-laws Lorraine, Andrea and Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Zoe, Allie, Mia, Éabha and Jack, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal today, Monday, November 6 to St Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial follows in Rathcormac New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

John Joe Dolan, Church Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Dolan, John Joe [Church Street,Carrigallen,Co Leitrim] - November 3rd ,2017 [peacefully], at his residence, husband of the late Anna May; sadly missed by his sons Con,and Michael, daughters Marie,Colette and Gereldine, daughter-in-law Bernie, partners Mick and Colbert, grandchildren Darina,Barry,Vanessa and Marc, sister-in-law,brother-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm today, Monday November 6, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Christina Glancy (née Fannon), Chapel St., Elphin, Roscommon

Late of Emlagh, Castlerea. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Bertie and mother of the late Catherine, loving mother of Margaret, Elizabeth, Marcie, Pierce, John, Bernard, Gregory, Christopher, Eamon, Mel, Desmond, Caroline, Ethel, Teresa and Rosemary, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret Young (Dublin) and Teresa Curley (Ballinasloe), extended family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today, Monday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.

