So this driver took the whole tax/insurance avoidance thing to a whole new level

We all hate paying the - often extortionate - price of insuring and taxing our cars. We don't like it, but we do it. We may whinge and moan about it, but we cough up regardless.

That's what makes this next tweet all the more galling.... as seen on the An Garda Síochána twitter feed @GardaTraffic

Naas Traffic Corps Seize car for No Insurance / tax. Expired 8 years ago.

Car tried to avoid checkpoint at Clane. pic.twitter.com/I8Dd3TsHQS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 11, 2017

Yes you read that correctly, eight years of failing to pay tax and insurance. The blood boils.....