So this driver took the whole tax/insurance avoidance thing to a whole new level

This is enough to make anyone angry.

We all hate paying the - often extortionate - price of insuring and taxing our cars. We don't like it, but we do it. We may whinge and moan about it, but we cough up regardless.

That's what makes this next tweet all the more galling.... as seen on the An Garda Síochána twitter feed @GardaTraffic 

Yes you read that correctly, eight years of failing to pay tax and insurance. The blood boils.....