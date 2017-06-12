The most popular new car in May 2017 was.....

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the Nissan Qashqai was the most popular car in May this year with 318 units sold nationwide.

The second most popular model was the Hyundai Tucson (291) closely followed by the Skoda Octavia (290).

The Renault Clio (287) and Ford Fiesta (247) took out fourth and fifth place, respectively ahead of the Volkswagen Golf (242) and Renault Megane (218).

In eighth place was the Opel Corsa (216) followed by the Renault Kadjar (211). Rounding off the Top 10 for May was the Kia Sportage (200).