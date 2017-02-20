Car clocked travelling at 148km in 100km zone....in foggy conditions

A driver in Co Cavan caught the attention of gardai in a rather spectacularly stupid way yesterday after they were caught driving their car at high speed....in foggy conditions.

The Garda twitter feed released an image from the detection on Sunday along the N3 with the note that the vehicle was travelling at 148km an hour in a 100km zone.

This was followed with the message "Respect speed limits"