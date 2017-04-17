Car clocked travelling at 152km on a Sligo regional road
We've said it before and we'll say it again...slow down everyone
We are constantly surprised at just how stupid some people are behind the wheel but here is the latest qualifier for numpty of the year.
Gardai in Sligo clocked a car travelling at 152km an hour on a regional road today. A regional road!
There is no excuse for this sort of idiocy.
Sligo Traffic speed checks on Regional Road car at 152kph /100 zone. B/hol traffic is heavy. Take it easy "Don't speed to make up time. ,, pic.twitter.com/vp7sjWw0fp— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 17, 2017