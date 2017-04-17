Car clocked travelling at 152km on a Sligo regional road

We are constantly surprised at just how stupid some people are behind the wheel but here is the latest qualifier for numpty of the year.

Gardai in Sligo clocked a car travelling at 152km an hour on a regional road today. A regional road!

There is no excuse for this sort of idiocy.