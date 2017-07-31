Gardai appeal to road users to stay safe over summer break

An Garda Síochána are appealing to all road users to take extra care on the roads this summer.

To date in 2017, 93 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, and whilst this is fewer that the same period last year, An Garda Síochána say there can never be room for complacency.

In July 2016 there were 21 road fatalities. So far this July there have been 16 fatalities, with seven people losing their life in the past seven days alone, including four motorcyclists.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn said:-"This is an extremely high risk time on the roads. People are on holidays, more relaxed, more off guard. There are thousands of visitors from abroad, people travelling to unfamiliar locations, more agricultural machinery on the roads – these all form part of the how and why it’s riskier this time of year.

"We can see how easy it can turn to tragedy on the roads, as recently three people lost their life returning from a holiday and over the weekend four motorcyclists lost their life in fatal road crashes. Please take personal responsibility for how you act on the road no matter how you use it, and be as safe as you can be.

"People are still speeding, and even in a recent 24 hour period we detected extremely excessive speeds. People are still drink or drug driving, using a mobile phone whilst driving and not wearing safety belts. These are high risk actions on the road. An Garda Síochána will continue to target these offences to make the roads safer.”