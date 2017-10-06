CITROËN C4 Picasso range celebrates 181 with a free equipment upgrade

Top-selling MPV range, the Citroën C4 Picasso, is bringing even more style and comfort to the MPV segment with the launch of new trim level offerings.

Just in time for 181, Citroën has enhanced the trim levels available on its C4 Picasso and Grand C4 Picasso models, offering its most popular extras, under two streamlined levels – the entry level Touch, and the new Feel Exclusive. In addition, Citroën is introducing the award-winning PureTech 130 engine to the new Feel Exclusive grade, in manual and automatic versions in response to customer demand which has seen the trend shift towards petrol sales.

The high spec-ed entry level Touch trim, from €29,995, now offers additional extras of privacy glass and height adjustable passenger seats. Feel Exclusive, starting from €32,820, offers an additional €1,600 worth of added extras compared with the outgoing Feel grade with extra highlights including; half-leather trim, massage front seats, electric power tailgate and electric reclining front leg rests. These extra equipment offerings on Touch and Feel Exclusive come with no additional cost to the customer, increasing the appeal of this multi award winning family car.

For added comfort and safety, the optional Techno Pack is introduced on the Feel Exclusive trim level, at €1,650, which provides all the Feel Exclusive trim has to offer, plus keyless access and safety features; including lane keeping assist, speed limit information, smart beam and drive attention alert.

Not forgetting the C4 Picasso family-friendly range bring 5-year warranty ; 5 star EURO NCAP rating and 3-years’ roadside assistance, for added peace of mind.

