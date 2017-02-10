Deaths in Leitrim - February 10, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Jim Pat Ward, Cattan, Mohill, Leitrim



London, England and late of Cattan, Mohill. Died in Mayday University Hospital, Croydon, London. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Willie, (Cattan), Mike (England), sister Anna May Lynch, (Inniskeen, Monaghan) sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Cavan on Saturday morning from 10.30am to 11.30am with removal to St Joseph's Church, Cornageeha, Co. Leitrim arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Elizabeth McKeon (née McLoughlin), Drumlea, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully at her daughter Rose's residence Cortoon, Corlough in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Rose Moore (Corlough), Mary Ellen Waters (London), Elizabeth Breen (Beaufort) and Margaret O'Driscoll (Portmagee), sister and sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Rose Moore's residence until removal this evening Friday to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by burial in Drumlea Old Cemetery. House private please.

Hugh Murphy, Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Hawkswood, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Basingstoke England. Son of the late James and Mary Murphy and brother of the late James. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters Mary, John, Katie, Ellie, Frances, Tommie, Bridge, Rose, Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive on Monday at 7pm to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar (via Mill Road). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Denis Curran, Cloone, Leitrim / Clondalkin, Dublin / Annascaul, Kerry

The death has occured of Denis Curran, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Castleview Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and formerly of Annascaul, Co. Kerry, Tuesday 7th of February, 2017, peacefully at the residence of his daughter, Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Maureen Cooke (Cloone), his son Dennis (Dublin), son-in-law; Gus, brother; Peter Curran (Annascaul) sister; Bridie McElligott (Tralee), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren; Mark and Laura Curran, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass on today, Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloone New Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Bridget Flynn (née Flynn) Drumcara, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully in her 99th year. Beloved mother of Mary (Donohoe), Brendan, Tommy, Margaret, Breege (Hearty) and Mona (McKenna). Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield at 2pm followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Patricia 'Pat' Hunt (née Clarke), Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Patricia ‘Pat’ Hunt, Ernehill, Belturbet , Co. Cavan and formerly Hunts Chemist, Main Street, Belturbet peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home Belturbet, 7th February. Predeceased by her husband Joe, deeply regretted by her loving sons Gerard, Brendan, John and Killian, her niece Ann and daughters-in-law Geraldine, Áine, Fidelma and Ann. Grandchildren David, Paul, Oisín, Meadhbh, Maria, Ciaran, Fionnuala and Shane. Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet followed by burial in Drumalee Cemetery. Family time at all other times please.