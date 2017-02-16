Leitrim Deaths - Thursday, February 16

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen McCarrick, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCarrick (née Conlon), St Brigid's Place, Sligo Town, formerly of Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at Galway University Hospital on Tuesday, 14th February, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her sister Bridget McConnell (Ballintogher), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at the Foley & McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm to St Anne's Church, Sligo arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Friday with burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards. House private please.



Matt McAuley, Drumlish, Co. Longford and Liberty House, Dublin



The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) McAuley, Drumlish, Co. Longford and late of Liberty House, Dublin on Wednesday, 15th February, 2017, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bridget and father of the late Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons and daughters Susan, Bernie, Anne, Janet, Mary, Jimmy and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street on Friday, 17th February, with prayers at 4.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott St arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Colmcille’s Cemetery, Swords.

Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, Bundoran, Co. Donegal



Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty (nee Travers), Dublin and formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal, on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, peacefully, in her 106th year in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Beloved wife of the late John Carty, deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, staff and residents of the nursing home and friends. Reposing at the Nursing Home on Friday (Feb 17th) from 5.15pm with removal from there at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Nora Feehily (née Murray), Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

Nora Feehily, Nee Murray,Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, February 14, 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Mary (Gannon), son Gerry, son-in-law John, twin sister Mary (Comack), brother John Joe, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Thursday, February 16, from 5.30-8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Whitehall arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 12 noon followed by burial aftwerwards in Bumlin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient comfort fund Innis Ree Nursing Home C/O Tully's Funeral Directors , Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin / Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

Patrick Kilpatrick, Inchicore, Dublin and formerly Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sarah and very much loved dad of Pat, Paul, Harry, Gabriel, Suzanne, Deirdre, Kathleen, Siobhan and Martha. He will be greatly missed by his family, his 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Eva, brother-in-law John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Saturday morning, February 18, to the Church of Mary Immaculate (Oblates), Inchicore, arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Thomas Maguire, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo / Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Maguire, Cloyspara, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo and formerly of Aughavanney, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Derek, Karen, Allison, Gemma, Keith, Paul and Thomas Graham and grandfather to Chloe, Juliette and Eva. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, Chris and Marcus, daughters-in-law, Fiona, Ciara and Kelly. His devoted brother Ben and sister Mary McLoughlin (Blacklion), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal this Thursday morning to St Molaise's Church, Cliffoney arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the dedicated staff of I.C.U. Sligo University Hospital c/o McGloin Undertakers.

May they all rest in peace.