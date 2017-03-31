Leitrim deaths, March 31, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noel Flood, Taughnamore, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully after a short illness at the Mater Private Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Claire (nee Biesty), daughters Edel and Bernadine, sons Niall, Fergal, Gavin and Emmett, daughters-in-law Margaret, Caroline, Helen and Maggie, son-in-law Russell, sister Eileen (Glacken), grandchildren Caoimhe, Cillian, Aibhionn, Séanan, Sam, Ralph, Maisie, Mollie, Harry and Freya, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal this Friday morning, March 31 to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Kathleen Hannon, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hannon, nee Leahy, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on March 29, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Joe. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann (O'Brien) Longford, son Gerard (Ennis), son-in-law Pat and daughter-in-law Hilary, sisters Eileen and Brenda, grandchildren and great-grandson. Funeral Mass this morning, Friday 31st at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Boyle with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen Co. Roscommon.

Mary Dympna Flinnighin (née Cassidy) Newry, Co Down / Kinawley, Co Fermanagh



Mary Dympna R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Michael. Her remains will leave her home, 65 The Glen, Newry on Saturday April 1 at 11.40am for 12 noon funeral Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Dromalane. Interment afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery.