Leitrim deaths, April 1, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Dympna Flinnighin (née Cassidy) Newry, Co Down / Kinawley, Co Fermanagh

Mary Dympna R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Michael. Her remains will leave her home, 65 The Glen, Newry on Saturday April 1 at 11.40am for 12 noon funeral Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Dromalane. Interment afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery.

Frank McCann, Stepaside, Co Dublin / Belturbet, Co Cavan

Beloved husband to his adored wife Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving children, Garry and Maria, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Emily and Jessica, brothers Tony, Seamus, Desmond and Fintan, sister, Marie, extended family and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock, on Monday, April 3 from 5-8pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St Mary's Church, Sandyford, for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral proceeding thereafter to Kilternan Cemetery.

Malachy Hamrogue, Casa Mia, West End, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Reposing at his home on Saturday, April 1 from 2pm until 8pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Sunday morning, April 2 for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private at all other times please.

Joseph (Joe) Gaffney, Rockingham, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday evening, April 1 from 5.30-7.15pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday afternoon, April 2 at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Gina Hanna, Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



Gina Hanna, Shannon View, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, formerly Whitestown, North Co. Dublin. Beloved wife of Tony and dear mother of Stephanie, Mark, Eileen, Martina and the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Eamon, partners, adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday, April 2 from 5pm until 7pm. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass Monday, April 3 at 10am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by cremation at Glasnevin crematorium, Dublin at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research (donation box in Church). Bright dress please