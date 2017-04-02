Leitrim deaths, April 2, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Frank McCann, Stepaside, Co Dublin / Belturbet, Co Cavan

Beloved husband to his adored wife Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving children, Garry and Maria, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Emily and Jessica, brothers Tony, Seamus, Desmond and Fintan, sister, Marie, extended family and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock, on Monday, April 3 from 5-8pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St Mary's Church, Sandyford, for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral proceeding thereafter to Kilternan Cemetery.

Malachy Hamrogue, Casa Mia, West End, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Sunday morning, April 2 for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private at all other times please.

Joseph (Joe) Gaffney, Rockingham, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial today, Sunday April 2 at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Gina Hanna, Shannon View, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, formerly Whitestown, North Co. Dublin. Beloved wife of Tony and dear mother of Stephanie, Mark, Eileen, Martina and the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Eamon, partners, adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass Monday, April 3 at 10am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by cremation at Glasnevin crematorium, Dublin at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research (donation box in Church). Bright dress please.

Maureen Hynes, (née O'Donnell), Clonskeagh, Dublin / Arva, Co Cavan



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Clonskeagh Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her cherished children Máire, Anne, Niamh, Roger and Patricia, brother Seamus, her adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends. Removal on Monday evening, April 3 to the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 4th at 10 am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Jim McGovern, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Formerly Aughawillan, Co Leitrim, suddenly at home on Friday March 31. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Mary, Sons, Raymond, Phelim, Noel and Brendan. Daughters-in-law, Sharon, Imelda and Joanne. Grandchildren, Megan, Nadine, Kian, Abi, Emily, Kayla, Kaiden, Josh, Molly and Ava, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday April 2 from 3 - 9pm. Funeral mass on Monday 3rd at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery Drumshanbo.

Vincent McVeigh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Vincent Mc Veigh, known as Vinny, of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcoon, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sligo. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Monday 3rd from 2pm to 5:30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 4th at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Eithne Cawley (née Kenny), Hill Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim



In the loving care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Loving mother of Michelle, Mel and Mark. Deeply regretted by her sisters in law Eileen and Mary Kenny, daughters in law Emer and Sheena, grandchildren Aoife, Gráinne, Niamh, Róisìn, Micheál and Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today Sunday, April 2 from 2 -9 pm. And on Monday 3rd from 2 -5pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 4th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.