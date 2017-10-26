Leitrim deaths - October 26, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Catherine Lavelle, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Bundoran, Co Donegal



Catherine Lavelle, Glasgow, Scotland, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully in Glasgow. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mum to Peter, mother-in-law to AnneMarie, and granny to Ailish and Darragh. Funeral to take place in Bundoran, arrangements to be announced shortly. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 086-2492036.

Frank Darcy, Cloonawillian, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



London and Cloonawillian, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Kinlough on Wednesday 25th October, from 6pm to 9pm. Removal today, Thursday morning to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery.

Joe (Josie) Brady, Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford



Peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Deeply regretted by his Brother - Michael, Sister - Mary Ellen Clarke, Hillstreet Carrick on Shannon, Niece - Marie Clarke, Dublin and Nephew in Law - Neil Darbey, Dublin, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday 26th October from 3 - 6 pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 27 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Catherine Lavelle, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Bundoran, Co Donegal



Catherine Lavelle, Glasgow, Scotland, Dartry View, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully in Glasgow. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mum to Peter, mother-in-law to AnneMarie, and granny to Ailish and Darragh. Funeral to take place in Bundoran, arrangements to be announced shortly.

Pat Sheehan, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Co Donegal



Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House Residential Home, Main St. Bundoran, and Ardfarna, Bundoran. Peacefully on October 24, 2017 at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary today, Thursday evening October 26 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, October 27 at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Ozanam House Residential Home, Bundoran in care of Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors.

Peggy Moran (née Conifrey), Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peggy Moran nee Conifrey, late of Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 24th October, 2017 peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Wife of the late Willie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Ann Early (Mohill), Aidan (Drumshanbo), Maeve Quinn (Cloone), Fergus (Drumshanbo), son-in-law; Padraig, daughters-in-law; Kathleen and Geraldine, grandchildren; Alan, Paul, Ciara, Niall, Tara, Brian, Kevin, Colin, Megan, sisters; Kathleen Conifrey and Eithne Cahill, brother; Paddy, sister-in-law; Eileen Conifrey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment to the New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private on Thursday morning please.

Colm O'Rourke, London and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Colm O'Rourke, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at his home at Muswell Hill, London. Beloved son of Frank and Laura, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, and cherished brother of Gerry, Enda, Ronan, Anton, Deirdre and Glenna. Sadly missed by his parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today,Thursday afternoon from 4pm to 6pm with Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul or the Sudan Appeal. Friends welcome to call to the family home at Lisnabrack on Thursday between 11am and 2pm.

May they all rest in peace.