Leitrim deaths - November 2, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Maura Dillon, Drumconny, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Loving sister of the late Jim, Bridie (Kluska) and Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anna, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan, Mohill today, Thursday November 2 from 4pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Aughnacliffe, Longford



Elizabeth (Betty) Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, formerly Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford and New York. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by sisters Anna, Mary, Margaret and Rose, brothers Jimmy and Terry. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary Murtagh, Drumreilly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today, Thursday, from 5pm till 6pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am fallowed by burial in Drumlea Cemetery.



James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan / Falcarragh, Co. Donegal

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and Falcarragh. Co- Donegal. Unexpectedly on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. Retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána. His remains will repose in St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion today, Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence, 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal where he will repose until 12.45pm on Saturday. Removal to Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, Co. Donegal for Requiem Mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Co. Longford

Died in London, England on Thursday, 12th October, 2017. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, 4th of November, from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

Helen Scanlon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon / Rathmines, Dublin

Helen Scanlon, Rathmines, Dublin and Elphin Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017. Peacefully at the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her brother Victor, sisters-in-law Kitty and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Mass of Christian burial today, Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Plunkett Home Patient Comfort Fund. c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors.

May they all rest in peace.