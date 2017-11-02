Leitrim deaths - November 2, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anne Gillmor (née Roycroft), Sliganagh, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Gillmor nee Roycroft, of Sliganagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Áras Breiffne, Manorhamilton, dearly loved mother of Colin and Derek. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Geraldine and Helen, her grandchildren Mark, Julie, Beth and Lucy, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Removal on Saturday to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Maura Dillon, Drumconny, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Loving sister of the late Jim, Bridie (Kluska) and Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anna, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan, Mohill today, Thursday November 2 from 4pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Aughnacliffe, Longford

Elizabeth (Betty) Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, formerly Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford and New York. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by sisters Anna, Mary, Margaret and Rose, brothers Jimmy and Terry. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary Murtagh, Drumreilly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today, Thursday, from 5pm till 6pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am fallowed by burial in Drumlea Cemetery.

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan / Falcarragh, Co. Donegal

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and Falcarragh. Co- Donegal. Unexpectedly on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. Retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána. His remains will repose in St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion today, Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence, 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal where he will repose until 12.45pm on Saturday. Removal to Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, Co. Donegal for Requiem Mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Co. Longford

Died in London, England on Thursday, 12th October, 2017. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, 4th of November, from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

May they all rest in peace.