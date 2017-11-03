Leitrim deaths - November 3, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Fr. PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Fr PJ passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand on Wednesday, November 1, in his 97th year. He is pre-deceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends. His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, 30th June 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes

Jimmy Moore, Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jimmy Moore, 11 Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, and formerly of Leeds, England who passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Nikki, his daughter; Katriona, son; Kieran, sisters; Marie and Bernadette, granddaughter; Naomi, brothers-in-law; Gerry, nieces, nephews, aunt; Peggy, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday (4th November) 2017 from 4.00pm to 10.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.

Monica Finn (née McCabe), Carrickfern, Co Cavan and formerly, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Monica Finn (nee McCabe) Carrickfern, Cavan and formerly Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Thursday November 2. 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Pat Finn and devoted mother of Noel, Brian, John and Eleanor. Sadly missed by her loving Family, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law Marie and Sheila, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and friends. Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan today, Friday from 3pm until removal at 5.15pm to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim, Cavan arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Ballyconnell.

Anne Gillmor (née Roycroft), Sliganagh, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Gillmor nee Roycroft, of Sliganagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Áras Breiffne, Manorhamilton, dearly loved mother of Colin and Derek. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Geraldine and Helen, her grandchildren Mark, Julie, Beth and Lucy, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Friday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Maura Dillon, Drumconny, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Loving sister of the late Jim, Bridie (Kluska) and Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anna, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass today, Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cloone. Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Aughnacliffe, Longford

Elizabeth (Betty) Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, formerly Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford and New York. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by sisters Anna, Mary, Margaret and Rose, brothers Jimmy and Terry. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary Murtagh, Drumreilly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Drumlea Cemetery.

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co Cavan / Falcarragh, Co Donegal

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and Falcarragh, Co Donegal. Unexpectedly on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. Retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána. Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence, 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal where he will repose until 12.45pm on Saturday. Removal to Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, Co. Donegal for Requiem Mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Co. Longford

Died in London, England on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, November 4, from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

May they all rest in peace.