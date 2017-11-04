Leitrim deaths - November 4, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Joe Dolan, Church Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Dolan, John Joe [Church Street,Carrigallen,Co Leitrim] - November 3rd ,2017 [peacefully], at his residence, husband of the late Anna May; sadly missed by his sons Con,and Michael, daughters Marie,Colette and Gereldine, daughter-in-law Bernie, partners Mick and Colbert, grandchildren Darina,Barry,Vanessa and Marc, sister-in-law,brother-in-law,nieces,cousins,relatives,neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at his residence today {Saturday November 4th] from 3pm until 9pm, and tomorrow [Sunday November 5th] from 12pm until 6pm. Removal to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm on Monday November 6th, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Christina Glancy (née Fannon), Chapel St., Elphin, Roscommon

Late of Emlagh, Castlerea. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Bertie and mother of the late Catherine, loving mother of Margaret, Elizabeth, Marcie, Pierce, John, Bernard, Gregory, Christopher, Eamon, Mel, Desmond, Caroline, Ethel, Teresa and Rosemary, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret Young (Dublin) and Teresa Curley (Ballinasloe), extended family and friends. Reposing at her home today, Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 12 noon until 5pm (family time thereafter) with removal at 6pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Fr. PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Fr PJ passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand on Wednesday, November 1, in his 97th year. He is pre-deceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends. His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, 30th June 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes



Jimmy Moore, Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jimmy Moore, 11 Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, and formerly of Leeds, England who passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Nikki, his daughter; Katriona, son; Kieran, sisters; Marie and Bernadette, granddaughter; Naomi, brothers-in-law; Gerry, nieces, nephews, aunt; Peggy, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill today, Saturday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.

Monica Finn (née McCabe), Carrickfern, Co Cavan and formerly, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Monica Finn (nee McCabe) Carrickfern, Cavan and formerly Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Thursday November 2. 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Pat Finn and devoted mother of Noel, Brian, John and Eleanor. Sadly missed by her loving Family, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law Marie and Sheila, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 11am in Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim, Cavan followed by burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Ballyconnell.

Anne Gillmor (née Roycroft), Sliganagh, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Gillmor nee Roycroft, of Sliganagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Áras Breiffne, Manorhamilton, dearly loved mother of Colin and Derek. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Geraldine and Helen, her grandchildren Mark, Julie, Beth and Lucy, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Saturday to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co Cavan / Falcarragh, Co Donegal

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and Falcarragh, Co Donegal. Unexpectedly on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. Retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána. Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence, 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal where he will repose until 12.45pm today, Saturday. Removal to Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, Co. Donegal for Requiem Mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Co. Longford

Died in London, England on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, November 4, from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

May they all rest in peace.