Leitrim deaths - November 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Janet Louise Fahy, The Corner house,Killegar, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Peacefully Surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital.Sadly missed By Her Husband Tony children Liam and Iona her family Circle and Friends. Resting at Lakelands Funeral home Dublin Road Cavan on Monday from 11am until 1pm with removal to arrive at Killegar Parish church for Funeral service at 2pm burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.Family flowers only donations if so desired to Oncology unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. House Private Please.

Pauline Bourke (née Murphy), Kintogher, Sligo Town, Co Sligo / Bundoran, Co Donegal



Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Dearly loved wife of Donal, mother of Paul, Richard and Martin and sister of Winnie, Peter, Charlie, Dympna, Daphne and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, in-laws Lorraine, Andrea and Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Zoe, Allie, Mia, Éabha and Jack, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the family home at Kintogher, Sligo from 4pm to 9pm today, Sunday, November 5. Home private at all other times. Removal on Monday, November 6 to St Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial follows in Rathcormac New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Jimmy McCorry, Garvagh, Blacklion, Co Cavan / Dublin



Sadly missed by his brother Pat, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces and nephews extended family, neighbours and friends. Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilon, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Sunday from 4pm until 5.30pm, followed by removal to St.Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion for 6pm. Mass of the Ressurection on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery.

John Joe Dolan, Church Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Dolan, John Joe [Church Street,Carrigallen,Co Leitrim] - November 3rd ,2017 [peacefully], at his residence, husband of the late Anna May; sadly missed by his sons Con,and Michael, daughters Marie,Colette and Gereldine, daughter-in-law Bernie, partners Mick and Colbert, grandchildren Darina,Barry,Vanessa and Marc, sister-in-law,brother-in-law,nieces,cousins,relatives,neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at his residence today [Sunday November 5th] from 12pm until 6pm. Removal to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm on Monday November 6th, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.



Christina Glancy (née Fannon), Chapel St., Elphin, Roscommon

Late of Emlagh, Castlerea. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Bertie and mother of the late Catherine, loving mother of Margaret, Elizabeth, Marcie, Pierce, John, Bernard, Gregory, Christopher, Eamon, Mel, Desmond, Caroline, Ethel, Teresa and Rosemary, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret Young (Dublin) and Teresa Curley (Ballinasloe), extended family and friends. Reposing at her home today, Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 12 noon until 5pm (family time thereafter) with removal at 6pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Fr. PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Fr PJ passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand on Wednesday, November 1, in his 97th year. He is pre-deceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends. His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, 30th June 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes

Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Co. Longford

Died in London, England on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Removal today, Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

May they all rest in peace.



