Listen: Leitrim's Lockdown Legends - Frances did not see her grandchildren for 15 months

Frances O’Reilly from Enniskillen, met her husband Chris, at a Sunday night dance in Belturbet , Co Cavan.  Their daughter, who lives beside them, with husband and 2 children, has a heart issue and for 15 months, they never came into granny’s house. Frances’ account of how their daughter and grandchildren came in for a cup of tea after 15months of lockdown is really moving.

Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends’, a podcast produced by journalist Brian Farrell in collaboration with Leitrim County Council was launched on Ray D’Arcy’s RTE Radio 1 show  on Wednesday, June 23.

The podcast, which is funded under the Healthy Ireland Community Engagement programme talks to some of Leitrim’s older residents who have been locked down and cocooning since March 2020.

