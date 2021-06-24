Listen - Legend's Lockdown Legends: Willie Joe took up canoeing while Mai immersed herself in baking

Mai & Willie Joe Farrell were fond of playing cards and bingo and visiting their children and grandchildren abroad . It all came to a sudden end and Willie Joe found himself getting into a canoe for the first time in his life while Mai buried herself in books and baking.

‘Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends’, a podcast produced by journalist Brian Farrell in collaboration with Leitrim County Council was launched on Ray D’Arcy’s RTE Radio 1 show  on Wednesday, June 23.

The podcast, which is funded under the Healthy Ireland Community Engagement programme talks to some of Leitrim’s older residents who have been locked down and cocooning since March 2020.

