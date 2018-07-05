Gallery | Cloone Agricultural Show set to mark 30 years

The committee of Cloone Agricultural Show launched their special 30th anniversary show schedule in the Community Centre on Saturday evening June 23.



The event was attended by the current committee and work team as well as the showground-hosts, Timmy and Bernadette Beirne, sponsors and not forgetting previous committee members and helpers who did Trojan work down the years. Indeed believe it or not the last time the show had a schedule launch was in 1989 when helium balloons were used as a marketing tool for promotional purposes.



However, since the turn of the millennium, social media is the marketing that gets to a wider audience. However, the local press, farming press and local radio are still "assisting" the event and the show's committee appreciates their contribution over the three decade period.



Indeed it was refreshing to see so many previous committee members present and most attendees were reminiscing about past events and the changes over the years.



As well as committee personnel changes, other notable ones were the change of venue, the increase in prize-money and attractions as well as the current wave of the digital dust which eliminates the "pen and paper" system of ocollecting show data and results.



Since its launch 30 years ago, it has grown in stature to become one of the leading agricultural events in the West and Midlands and like a good wine, it is getting better with age.



With the combination of the excellent venue and the efforts of the hard working committee assisted by the local community, the event has all the ingredients for an action-packed programme.



Indeed it must be noted that the Beirne family have completed a major drainage programme on the field two years ago and the venue is now one of the finest showgrounds in the country.



All roads will lead to Cloone village on Bank Holiday Monday, August 6 for a day not to be missed.

