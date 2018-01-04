Gallery: Connacht's first whiskey in 104 years launched in The Shed Distillery Drumshanbo

Leitrim Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture the excitement in Drumshanbo recently when the first whiskey to be distilled in Connacht in 104 years was launched recently.

I was honoured to be a guest at the winter solstice opening of this cask of uisce beatha in @SHEDDISTILLERY County #Leitrim, home of #Drumshanbo Irish Gunpowder Gin. It was the 1st cask opened from the 1st batch of whiskey distilled in Connacht for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/dAAeBfn6H8 — Conor McEneaney (@ConorPhotoArt) December 23, 2017

Tasting the first golden drop of whiskey is Pat Rigney and Micheal Ring at the Shed distillery in Drumshanbo pic.twitter.com/mJmTBPCayZ — Martin Kenny (@Martin_Kenny) December 22, 2017

Great day with Minister Ring in Drumshanbo at opening of first Whiskey cask of The Shed Distillery pic.twitter.com/88gnpnjTIv — Frank Feighan Senate (@FrankFeighan) December 21, 2017

The Shed Distillery by PJ Rigney launch their Whiskey today with Minister Ring great event for Drumshanbo following the success of Gunpowder Gin pic.twitter.com/LAj1KiP7VQ — Enda Mc Gloin (@EndaGloin) December 21, 2017