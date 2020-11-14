FASHION: Amy Huberman launches new Victorian-inspired jewellery for Newbridge Silverware collection

Actress, writer and social media star Amy Huberman has just unveiled the latest additions to Newbridge Silverware jewellery collection.

The actor and writer has worked with the design team Newbridge Silverware for many years to create her signature quirky and delicate pieces, which are all available from the famous Irish brand’s visitor centre and showrooms in Kildare.



Delicate and chunky

These new pieces of jewellery feature a mix of delicate pendants and chunky oval link charm bracelets, earrings and a magnificent brooch which could be worn in lots of ways to add interest and creativity to any look.

The inspiration for the new collection continues to explore Amy’s love of Victorian antique charms and pendants which were often used to share secret, romantic messages through symbols or a talisman of strength, courage, and good luck.

Speaking about the new pieces Amy said, “New charms have been incorporated into the original collection, many of which represent different symbols and meanings.

“A pillar-shaped black stone represents our strength and resilience which is very appropriate given the times we live in while a lightning bolt symbolises the force of our imagination and inspiration.

“A wild rose pattern can remind us that beautiful things can grow even in difficult circumstances while a key charm represents the idea of unlocking the door to our own destiny, but sometimes a little luck, sprinkled from a lucky horseshoe makes all the difference in our journey through life!

“It’s a really pretty collection, with a mix of delicate and chunky pieces which look great when worn in layers or as standalone pieces and I hope people will really enjoy wearing it.”

Layered looks

Each piece comes in either a silver or 14k gold-plated finish with a protective anti tarnish layer and is designed to be worn layered, allowing the wearer to express their own unique style.

This new collection is bound to feature on a lot of Christmas wish lists this year. Prices start from €25 for gold-plated hoop earrings.

The full range is available to purchase online at www.newbridgesilverware.com or at the visitor centre, in Newbridge, where you can avail of the Click & Collect Service. For more information call 045 431301 and select Option 2.