Aughavas mark 40th anniversary of opening of Pairc Achadh Easa - GALLERY

After months of planning the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Pairc Achadh Easa, the pitch was mowed, the flags were up, the marquee was all set and ready, finally the big day arrived and what a glorious day it was.

We were really blessed with such a beautiful day and a great crowd came out to celebrate. Congratulations to Aughavas NS who won the Shane McGovern Memorial cup and to Cloone Intermediate team who won the Gerry Keegan Memorial Cup.

Thanks to referees Gerry Gallogly and Patrick Guckian. We would like to thank all the members of the 1978 Committee and team and their families who joined us on the day especially Mick McCabe and Terry Shortt who unveiled the anniversary plaque.

Thanks to Joey & Adrian Smith who donated the plaque to the Club. Thanks also to Tommy Moran who did such a wonderful job on introducing the committee and team, and Gerry McGovern for launching Aughavas GAA Development Plan 2018-2023.

Thanks to Gallogly catering and Pat Mitchells Bar & Restaurant for food, Padraig & Ann Reynolds from Ashgrove Marquee Hire. Thanks to the lads for parking, the ladies in the kitchen and all that helped out on the day and made it a wonderful celebration.

Most importantly thanks to everyone who attended our celebrations from near and far, we hope you enjoyed your day in Pairc Achadh Easa.

Check out photos by Terry on the Aughavas GAA Facebook page.