Search

11 May 2022

Irish festival hopes to break world record for largest disco ball

Irish festival hopes to break world record for largest disco ball

Reporter:

Reporter

11 May 2022 5:10 PM

An Irish festival will attempt to break a world record this summer by building the biggest disco ball in the world.

Organisers of the Biggest 90s-00s Disco Festival - due to take place at Punchestown on June 25 2022 - hope to create a ball greater than the current record of 10.33 metres. 

The height of the ball, which is now being built in a warehouse in Dubln by Spectrum Company, will reportedly reach that of a telephone pole or two giraffes on top of the other. 

A spokesperson for the festival said, "We have asked the team at Spectrum to build a giant disco ball to break the record – it will be nearly one tonne in weight and have over 1500 mirror tiles on it. It’s going to look spectacular when its hoisted into the air on the evening of the 25th June." 

Fans can expect an immersive experience featuring flash mobs, confetti, fire, CO2 jets, drone shows, fireworks, and many more surprises as over 40 acts from the 90s and 00s take to the stage. 

The current record was set during the Bestival Festival in Dorset, England in 2014. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media