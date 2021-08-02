Ballinamore Festival cancelled due to "lack of clarity" over restrictions

August is the month for Ballinamore Festival, it attracts thousands from around the region to it's seven day event and for many marks the closing of the Summer season and beckoning of school and return to routine.
The Ballinamore Festival committee have confirmed this year's festival has been cancelled "following months of monitoring Covid-19 status and taking into account the Governments updated roadmap."
The committee feel they could not organise a festival with a "lack of clarity about what Covid-19 restrictions will look like in August for outdoor events."
The Ballinamore Family Festival expects to be back in 2022 and may even host some event towards the end of the year "if it is deemed safe to do so." The committee has thanked everyone for their support and promises to celebrate the festival "in style" next year.
We can't wait to see what they have planned!
