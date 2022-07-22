Ballinamore GAA club welcome AIB's decision to reverse cashless plans

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins said they are "delighted with today’s statement from AIB reversing their plans to remove cash services from 70 branches the length and breadth of our country.
"As an organisation we will always stand with our community, with our supporters and our sponsors and we are delighted that AIB are not walking away.
"We would like to thank our community and all the other communities across the country that “Stood Tough” with us and our community over the last few days."
