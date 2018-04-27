Leitrim stores honoured for achieving outstanding excellence in retail

XL Stores from across County Leitrim were honoured for achieving outstanding excellence in retail at the recent prestigious XL Retailing Standard Awards which attracted retailers from all over Ireland to the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone, for the ceremony run by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL brand.

Duignan's XL, Drumsna and Maxwell's XL, Ballinamore were awarded a Bronze Retailing Standard Award.

The XL Retailing Standard Awards are only given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection, including visits from mystery shoppers.

John Moane, Managing Director of BWG Foods Wholesale Division, honoured those who achieved an XL Retailing Standard Award for their determination and ongoing commitment.

He said: “XL retailers have an unwavering passion for improving their businesses as they continue driving on store standards across the group and the wider retailing community. The XL retail group continues to grow each year and it’s easily explained by way of our retailers’ deep knowledge of and loyalty to their local communities.”

“I’d like to congratulate our outstanding County Leitrim winners and wish them continued success in the future,” added Moane.

Pictured above are (l-r)) Sandra Tyler XL Development Manager and Margaret Maxwell, Maxwell’s XL, Ballinamore.

