DID Electrical celebrates 50th year with biggest ever Black Friday Sale Event

DID Electrical are celebrating their 50th birthday with their biggest ever Black Friday Sale Event. The first DID store opened on Mountjoy Square, Dublin in 1968, fifty years on, the electrical retailer is still delivering unbelievable value to their customers with up to 70% off in their Black Friday Sale Event.

DID Electrical have launched their Black Friday Sale Event with incredible savings across their entire range.

Check out some of DID Electrical's top Black Friday offers:

DeLonghi Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine

Was €799.99 Now €399.99 Save €400



Tassimo Vivy 2 0.7L Coffee Machine

Was €119.99 Now €34.99 Save €85



Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet

Was €259.99 Now €179.99 Save €80



Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" 8GB/128GB Laptop

Was €1129.99 Now €999.99 Save €130



Samsung Gear Sport Waterproof Fitness Tracker

Was €259.99 Now €179.99 Save €80



LG 49" 4K Ultra HD Flat LED Smart TV

Was €799.99 Now €479.99 Save €320



Samsung 55" 4K Ultra HD Flat LED Smart TV

Was €899.99 Now €599.99 Save €320



LG 70" 4K Ultra HD HDR Flat LED Smart TV

Was €1899.99 Now €1179.99 Save €720



Samsung USA Fridge Freezer Screen in the door

Was €3199.99 Now €1899.99 Save €1300



Zanussi 8KG Washing Machine

Was €349.99 Now €299.99 Save €50



Miele 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher

Was €619.99 Now €499.99 Save €120

Exceptional value

Speaking about the Black Friday Sale Event, Darren Hardiman, Head of Operations, Marketing & E-Commerce DID Electrical said, “We have really focused on bringing exceptional value to our customers during this Black Friday sale event, as part of our 50th birthday celebrations. We know that Black Friday now marks the kick-off of gifting season for people, and we want to ensure that our customers get the best deals around on the latest technology, TVs, mobile phones, and appliances safe in the knowledge that they’ve chosen an Irish family business who they can really trust.

"We’re incredibly proud of our roots as an Irish family business, one that has grown to become a family of over 250 people working across the country every day of the week to find the perfect technology and home appliance solutions for our fantastic customers. It has always been our commitment to be there in the moments that matter for our customers, and we’re incredibly grateful for the loyalty they have shown us in return.”

The DID Electrical Black Friday Sale Event is now on in all 23 DID Electrical stores nationwide and online at https://www.did.ie/black-friday these offers are available while stocks last only.

For more information see www.did.ie